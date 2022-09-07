SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $28,847.03 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,637,403 coins and its circulating supply is 11,753,380 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

