Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,657.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $1.62 million and $44,657.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00873614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 114,443,130 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.