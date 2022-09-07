SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 298.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

XBI opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $135.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.