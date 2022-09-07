SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.70. SPI Energy shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,357 shares.

SPI Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPI Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.