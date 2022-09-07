Splintershards Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $50.12 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002089 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00039371 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000214 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 914,781,130 coins and its circulating supply is 809,494,566 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

