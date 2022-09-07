Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $53,389.90 and approximately $74,798.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00855442 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015958 BTC.
Sportcash One Profile
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
Sportcash One Coin Trading
