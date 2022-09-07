Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.66% of Sprout Social worth $72,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Bwcp LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2,308.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,368 shares of company stock worth $2,597,379 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

