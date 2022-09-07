SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,909 Average PT from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,909 ($23.07).

SSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,687 ($20.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £18.01 billion and a PE ratio of 700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.49. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,741.57.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

