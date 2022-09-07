Stably USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,256.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $462,866.97 and $9,256.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005458 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002728 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134074 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035865 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023474 BTC.
Stably USD Profile
Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.
Stably USD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
