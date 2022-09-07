StackOs Market Cap Tops $4.96 Million (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, StackOs has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. StackOs has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $18,890.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00852504 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.
StackOs Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
Buying and Selling StackOs
Receive News & Updates for StackOs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StackOs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.