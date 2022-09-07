Standard Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $584,464.01 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $584,464.01 and approximately $291,152.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00870019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.