Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (STAR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Starbase has a total market cap of $321,963.24 and approximately $543,021.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.