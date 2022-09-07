Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Financial Contrast

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% 4.05% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starry Group and Singapore Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications $11.38 billion 2.76 $1.44 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Starry Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Starry Group and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starry Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.79, indicating a potential upside of 293.98%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starry Group beats Singapore Telecommunications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers. It also offers mobile phones, accessories, watches, watch straps, cables, adapters, multimedia hubs, cameras, gimbals, cases, chargers, drones, earphones, headphones, microphones, keyboards, laptops, screen protectors, speakers, tablets, trackers, and wearables, as well as mouse, connectivity, gaming, smart home, power solution, and storage solution products; postpaid and prepaid plans; and postpaid add-on, roaming, 5G, and AR/VR entertainment services. In addition, the company provides broadband plans and add-on, WiFi mesh, Wi-Fi 6, Microsoft 365 subscription, TV packages and guides, TV Go, video on demand, instalment plans, wellness, news stand, music, and telephony services; car, home content, domestic helper, and travel insurance; DVR set top boxes; lifestyle products; and Singtel Surf School that offers cyber fun, safety, and education services, as well as tech workshops. Further, it offers cloud, data center, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; cyber security, IT, professional consulting, and managed services; voice unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; managed network and managed unified communications services; satellite services; and Singtel Liquid-X, a suite of cloud centric services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

