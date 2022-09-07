STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Tops $0.0636

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.20 million and $11,076.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00873964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016325 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
