StarterCoin (STAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00

StarterCoin (STAC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $8,892.52 and approximately $26.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin (STAC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

