STASIS EURO Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $122.60 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.