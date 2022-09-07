Stater Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $69,085.49 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Stater has a total market cap of $69,085.49 and approximately $29,889.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stater coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stater has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,750.46 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

