Status Market Cap Achieves $96.77 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.77 million and $2.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

