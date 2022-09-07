Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

