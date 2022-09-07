Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00013728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00606946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00267420 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,600,970 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.