Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Financial Comparison

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stellantis and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Electric 1 4 6 0 2.45

Profitability

Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $9.95, indicating a potential upside of 155.90%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Stellantis.

This table compares Stellantis and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 219.51% -10.16% -6.59%

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Lion Electric $57.71 million 12.81 -$43.33 million $0.94 4.14

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Stellantis

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.