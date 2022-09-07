Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Stem’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Stem stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. Stem has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $984,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stem by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

