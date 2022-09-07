STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

