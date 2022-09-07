Step Hero (HERO) Hits Market Cap of $26,154.92

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $26,154.92 and approximately $43,492.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036386 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

