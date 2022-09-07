Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

