Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.98.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$17.90 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$198.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,648.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,980,992.09.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

