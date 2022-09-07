Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,412% compared to the average daily volume of 250 put options.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

