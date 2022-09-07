StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

