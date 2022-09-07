StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNWB. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

FNWB stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. Analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

