StockNews.com Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Hold

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 211,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

