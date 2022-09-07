StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BGI opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

