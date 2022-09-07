StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

