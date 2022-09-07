StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE LOV opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18.
Spark Networks Company Profile
