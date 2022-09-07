Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

STOK stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.56. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 189,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,133,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,011,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

