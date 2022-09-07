STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for STORE Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

