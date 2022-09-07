Storj (STORJ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.40 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $207.82 million and $26.40 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 412,060,488 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

