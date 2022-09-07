Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $164.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.81.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. Straumann has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $22.83.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
