Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $777,266.44 and $5,167.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

