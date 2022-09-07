Streamr Price Reaches $0.0291 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023474 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

