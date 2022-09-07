Strike (STRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.52 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Strike has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $57.52 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.22 or 0.00091431 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,224 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
