Strike (STRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.52 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Strike has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $57.52 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.22 or 0.00091431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,224 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

