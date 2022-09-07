Suku Reaches One Day Volume of $7.40 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Suku has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Suku has a market cap of $14.72 million and $7.40 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku coin can currently be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,216 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

According to CryptoCompare, "SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain."

