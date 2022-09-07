Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

