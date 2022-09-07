Sun (New) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.80 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $49.79 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,211,472 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

