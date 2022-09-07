Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

SHO stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

