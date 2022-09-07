Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.10 or 0.08484965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00193272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,170,799 coins and its circulating supply is 366,964,257 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

