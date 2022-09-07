Supercars Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Supercars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Supercars has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $9,299.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

About Supercars

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supercars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.