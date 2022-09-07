SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $732,294.34 and approximately $4,340.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00873109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016222 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,734,568 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

