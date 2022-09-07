Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

