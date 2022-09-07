SVB Leerink Weighs in on ImmunoGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.11 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.90.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 215,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 158,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 152,368 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after buying an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 330,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 80,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

