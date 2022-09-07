S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) vs. Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Critical Review

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&W Seed and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 334.32%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares S&W Seed and Edible Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.58 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.79 Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edible Garden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

